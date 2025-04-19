Madras University releases semester exam schedule for UG, PG students

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has released a detailed semester exam schedule (April 2025) for both UG and PG students. According to a notification from the university, B Com exams will be held from May 2-21.

The circular further said that for BBA and vocational courses, exams will be conducted from May 2, beginning with the language exam.

The university said that the exams would be conducted in two sessions: 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. All exams will be over on May 20 as per the notification.

Additionally, first semester exams for MBA students will start from May 16-23, according to the subjects selected. For MSc students, exams will be held from May 12-17.

Students were advised to refer to the notification updated in the university portal.