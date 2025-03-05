Madras University releases list of rare, latest books for sale

CHENNAI: The public can now buy rare and latest books from the University of Madras, as the institution has decided to sell it at discounted rates. A fresh list of books has been released by the university.

The institution also launched Online Public Access Catalogue (OPAC) – the web-based cataloguing software of SOUL 3.0, which is easy-to-navigate, and user-friendly in nature.

With OPAC, you can search for books using a keyword search within the library holdings. It allows the user to search by author, title, subject, keywords, publisher, and class number and also provides new arrivals of books and journals.

A senior professor from the university said, “Books from over 50 subjects are available. A discount of 25% is allowed for educational institutions, publishers, book-sellers, editors, translators, authors, libraries and university staff and 15% for others. The university also released the price list of available books. Students can also buy academic books at discounted rates.”

Books on the excavations at Uraiyur (Tiruchirappalli) during 1956-69, and 50-year-old rare books including ‘Studies on the Bio Synthesis and Chemical Structure of Proteins’ are available for sale. “More than 4,000 books of different subjects and topics are being sold. Those who wish to buy books by post can register the names of the book and quantity through online software. Bulk book sales are also available for publishers.”