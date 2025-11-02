Madras University faculty urge TN govt to implement CAS promotions

CHENNAI: Following the faculty protest at Madurai Kamaraj University recently, the staff at University of Madras and members of the Tamil Nadu Federation of University Faculty Associations (TANFUFA) have demanded for an immediate implementation of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions.

The Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association on October 30 held a sit-in protest on campus urging the State government to extend CAS promotions.

Protestors highlighted that the rightful grant of CAS promotions that have been withheld since 2022 were still pending. Though subsequent interviews were conducted till 2024, there had been no outcomes of these interviews.

The association members had also submitted representations to the Minister of Higher Education Govi Chezhiyan, principal secretary of the department along with the chairperson of university convener committee. In the case of Kamaraj university, the registrar and syndicate members were also informed.

So, the Madurai varsity staff held a protest claiming that the fundamental right to career progression was being denied, as provided under the UGC and state government norms. Following this, however, the varsity’s Registrar gave a written assurance that all the pending CAS promotion files would be processed and finalised within 15 days.

The registrar further ordered for administrative arrangements to be made to prepare a CAS report on 2017, 2020 and 2022 as per the finance committee.

Taking note of this, the staff of Madras University too had placed a similar request with the TN government.

A TANFUFA member said, “It’s the collective responsibility of both the university administration and the TN government to ensure justice to the faculty members by releasing the orders of CAS-2022 promotions. If not, a protest will be held.”