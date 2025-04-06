Madras University campus: Not for students; hostel for working women draws flak

CHENNAI: The decision by the Departments of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Higher Education to construct a working women’s hostel instead of prioritising a hostel for girl students within the University of Madras has drawn flak from various quarters.

This decision was taken following the announcement of the State government to construct a new working women’s hostel, under the initiative called Thozhiyar Viduthi across the State.

Due to the poor condition of the girls’ hostels in the University of Madras, Ramanujan Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics (RIASM) campus, students, faculty and members of the Staff Joint Action Committee last year had requested the State and higher education department to construct a hostel for girls. And, university sources said that the demand was readily accepted.

But, during the budget announcement, the Social Welfare Department had also announced plans to construct working women’s hostels across TN. “We came to know that the department has taken over a part of the student’s hostel and is planning to construct a working women’s hostel in the location. But, the place is solely for students of University of Madras, which is already running short of space,” said a senior faculty member.

A member of the committee, comprising representatives of multiple professors’ unions, varsity’s SC/ST faculty council among others have urged the government to drop the plan, and instead, build a hostel for girl students quickly. “Due to the poor condition of hostels in RIASM campus, students were shifted to Taramani campus two years ago. So now, they’re forced to commute a very long distance every day. Hence, we urge you to construct a hostel for girl students on priority,” said a council member.

Meanwhile, educationalists and members of State Platform for Common School System –TN stated: “It’s disappointing that the government allowed the university area to be taken over by other departments without paying attention to the development of the varsity.”