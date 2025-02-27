Madras Race Club announces Turf Invitation Cup races

CHENNAI: It's time for action-packed weekends. The Madras Race Club has announced the 63rd year of HPSL Royal Arion Indian Turf Invitation Cup weekend races at the Guindy Race Course on Saturdays and Sundays.

On Thursday, the event's grand launch was held at the Madras Race Club Guindy, where the organisers unveiled the championship cup to the crowd.

The premium race will be conducted here after a gap of three years, and it is the 16th year the Madras Race Club is hosting this distinguishable racing event, said the organisers.

The organisers said the total prize money for the weekend stands would be Rs 4.16 crore, including Rs 29,60,000 for the trophy—the richest by far in the history of the Madras Race Club.

The weekend race will bring together the finest thoroughbreds and professional talent from across India, competing on a track that will test the ability of horses and riders to the extreme, said the organisers with excitement.

They added that Indian entrepreneur PC Reddy will be inducted into the hall of fame, and R Surender Reddy, chairman of Hyderabad Race Club, will be bestowed with the unique honour and status of 'Legend of Indian Horse Racing' at the event.