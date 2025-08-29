Madras is India’s Dubai in fragrances: Perfumer Yusuf Bhai

CHENNAI: Renowned perfumer Yusuf Madappan was in Chennai ahead of the launch of his perfume brand, Yusuf Bhai, in Nungambakkam. The brand, originally from Dubai and popular worldwide, is making its first entry into the city.

Yusuf Bhai is celebrated for its artisanal perfumery and distinctive fragrances. Yusuf Madappan, an Indian-origin perfumer, is well known for creating personalised perfumes based on individual preferences, including colognes inspired by loved ones, memories, or specific fragrances.

Sharing his interest in scents and taking us back in time, Yusuf said, “My appa worked as an agent in a fish market in Dubai. He received many perfumes from his clients as tokens of affection. I was always fascinated by different fragrances. Then my brother ventured into the wholesale perfume business. So, we studied every detail of the scents before bringing them to the market. After that, I joined a perfume factory. That’s how my journey began.”

Yusuf is quite excited to enter the city, as he feels overwhelmed by the warmth and culture of the people here. “It is amazing to interact with Chennaiites. In one sentence, Madras is a thangamana idam. And it will always be the Dubai of India,” he added.

One of the main specialities of Yusuf Bhai is that customers can personalise and create their own perfumes at an affordable price. Among the many fragrances available worldwide, Yusuf’s favourite is man vasanai.

Throughout his extensive experience, the major challenge he faced was creating a scent in memory of a deceased person. “People bring the 20-year-old perfumes of the individual, and finding the right formulation of chemicals is quite challenging,” he shares.

Even after many years of struggles and facing obstacles, Yusuf Madappan doesn;t get bogged down and is open to challenges, as he loves what he does.