Madras High Court sets aside DSP's arrest and remand order by Kancheepuram court

CHENNAI: In a significant development in connection with the inaction in allegations of assault of a Dalit man, the Madras High Court on Tuesday has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the conduct of Kancheepuram Principal District and Sessions Judge Pa U Chemmal.

The directive came after the Kancheepuram district police accused the judge of misusing his judicial authority to settle a personal dispute with his former Personal Security Officer (PSO).

Judge Chemmal had on Monday ordered the arrest and remand of DSP M Sankar Ganesh for inordinate delay in taking action on a complaint registered under the SC/ ST (prevention of atrocities) act.

Justice N Sathish Kumar of MHC set aside both the DSP's remand order and the externment order, directing the DSP’s immediate release.

Sathish Kumar, prima facie satisfied with the seriousness of the allegations against Chemmal, directed High Court Registrar (Vigilance) Jacintha Martin to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report by September 23.

The case stems from a dispute involving the judge’s former PSO, Lokeshwaran, and his father-in-law, a bakery owner. After a minor complaint between the baker and a customer was amicably settled and closed by the police, Judge Chemmal took suo motu cognizance.

He allegedly pressured police to register an FIR under the SC/ST Act and later issued an externment order against the accused, a move the prosecution stated was legally unwarranted.

Subsequently, the judge on Monday summoned DSP M Sankar Ganesh, detained him in open court for an entire day, and then remanded him in judicial custody for alleged neglect of duty.

The High Court's vigilance cell will now investigate all charges, including examining WhatsApp conversations between the judge and the Superintendent of Police regarding the pressure to withdraw the PSO.