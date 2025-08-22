Madras High Court grants permission to Anirudh’s concert at Koovathur

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has cleared the way for music composer Anirudh’s concert, scheduled to take place tomorrow (August 23) at Marg Swarnabhoomi in Koovathur on the East Coast Road.

Earlier, Anirudh had announced that his Hukum World Tour concert would be held on July 26 at Thiruvadanthai along the East Coast Road. However, the Tamil Nadu government denied permission citing security concerns, leading to the event’s cancellation. Following this, Anirudh assured that refunds would be issued to ticket holders.

Later, the event organizers rescheduled the show for August 23 at Koovathur. In response, VCK MLA Panaiyur Babu filed a petition in the High Court seeking a ban on the concert, arguing that it was being organized without the District Collector’s approval, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Hearing the plea, Justice N Anand Venkatesh ruled that there is no ban on Anirudh Ravichander’s concert. The court, however, directed that all conditions laid down by the police must be strictly followed. It also stated that if the concert causes any inconvenience to the public, appropriate action will be taken by the authorities.