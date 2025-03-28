Madras High Court grants interim bail to Kunal Kamra in defamation case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has granted interim anticipatory bail to comedian Kunal Kamra and issued a notice to the Mumbai police in connection with a defamation case filed against him.

The popular stand-up comedian and political satirist Kunal Kamra moved an inter state anticipatory bail petition before the Madras High Court in the case booked against him in Mumbai for the alleged offense of making defamatory and slanderous statements against the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde.

It was reported that Kunal performed a standup comedy ‘Naya Bharat’ show at Mumbai, which was published on February 23 in his YouTube channel. Alleging that through his performance Kunal defamed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ekhnath Shinde by making slanderous statements on his conduct On March 23, Murji Kazi Patel, member of Legislative Assembly Andheri East, lodged a complaint. Murji also alleged that the performance has damaged the reputation of their party and fostered animosity between the rival political parties.

Based on the complaint Khar police, Mumbai booked Kunal Kamra 353(1)b, 353(2) and 356(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On the night of March 23, several unidentified persons barged into the studio where Kunal Kamra’s show was scheduled and vandalised the entire place.

However, Kunal Kamra objected all the allegations levelled against him, as he was falsely implicated in the case and alleged that he is facing series of life threats from various persons including the followers of Eknath Shinde, hence he declines to go Mumbai to face the case lodged against him, as life and personal liberty is at stake, said Kunal.

Though he was born in Mumbai for the past four years, since 2021, he has been living in a village in Tamil Nadu, he said and sought the HC here, to grant him interstate advance bail granting liberty to approach the jurisdictional courts in Mumbai , seeking to quash the case filed against him.