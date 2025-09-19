Madras High Court, Customs HQ receive bomb threats

CHENNAI: Chennai received bomb threats at two key locations on the same day.

An anonymous caller claimed that explosives had been planted inside the Madras High Court. Separately, an email threat was sent to the Customs Department headquarters near the Chennai Beach railway station, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Police personnel, along with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs, rushed to both sites and launched intensive searches. Employees at the Customs office were evacuated as precautionary measures while thorough checks were carried out.