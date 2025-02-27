Madras HC seeks TN govt’s response in petition challenging Goondas against Anna University sexual assault case accused

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued a notice to the State government to respond to the petition moved challenging the preventive detention invoked against Gnanasekaran, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student of Anna University.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice N Senthilkumar heard the habeas corpus petition moved by D Gengadevi, mother of Gnanasekaran against the preventive detention.

Advocate A Murugavel on behalf of the petitioner submitted that the invocation of preventive detention is a complete misuse of power with the malafide intention to paint him as a habitual sexual offender. Since his act didn't breach public order, the preventive detention should be revoked, he added.

Additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj took notice on behalf of the State and police. The matter was posted after four weeks.

On December 23, last year, accused Gnanasekaran, a resident of Kotturpuram allegedly threatened a student of Anna University when she was with her friend in an isolated place within the campus.

Later, he allegedly took videos and photos of the student and committed sexual assault. Then, the accused threatened the student not to reveal the incident to any one or else her videos and photos will be leaked on social media.

However, the survivor took courage and lodged a complaint against Gnanasekaran.

Based on the complaint Kotturpuram All-Women Police Station (AWPS) arrested Gnansekaran, later he was admitted in Stanley government hospital as he fell down and injured himself while trying to escape from the clutches of the police, alleged.

The State invoked Goondas Act against Gnanasekaran as he was booked in similar offences and found that he is a habitual offender, allegedly.

The Madras High Court constituted a special investigation team with three women officers to probe into the matter, the team filed a charge sheet against the accused after the investigation.