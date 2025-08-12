Madras HC rejects TTF Vasan’s plea on driver’s license

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday has dismissed a petition filed by YouTuber TTF Vasan seeking reinstatement of his driver’s license.

The Kancheepuram Regional Transport Officer (RTO) had earlier ordered the cancellation of Vasan’s license for 10 years.

The court observed that there was no need to approach the judiciary for a license and that the appropriate authorities could be contacted instead, added a report from Thanthi TV.

Vasan’s counsel stated that after six months of the license cancellation, he could approach the court again to seek a fresh license.

TTF Vasan, aka V Vaikunthavasan, was injured on September 17, 2023, after losing control during a wheelie on the Chennai–Bengaluru highway near Kancheepuram.

The viral accident video drew criticism for his reckless driving.

Police said he was en route to Coimbatore when he was thrown off the road, while his bike toppled nearby.

Known for repeated traffic offences, Vasan has faced multiple cases for overspeeding and rash driving.

Following the incident, Kancheepuram police arrested him, and the RTO disqualified his driving license until October 5, 2033.