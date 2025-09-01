Madras HC rejects plea against privatisation of cleanliness work

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant a stay on the decision to outsource cleanliness work to private contractors.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a single judge had earlier directed against cancelling the resolution, and the plea seeking a stay on this order was dismissed by the High Court.

“If the cleanliness workers do not resume duty, we will be forced to appoint replacements,” said the contract firm.

Further details are awaited.