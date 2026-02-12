Madras HC refuses to stay TFPC election

As the tenure of the office-bearers is set to expire in May, the elections for the 2026–2029 term is scheduled to be held on February 22, with retired High Court judge Justice S Rajeshwaran to serve as the election officer.

Alleging that the election had been announced in violation of the council's by-laws and that only four days' time was granted to file nominations, five council members, G Srinivasan, I John Max, P Ranjith Kumar, AK Michael, and SD Youvakandha Rao, filed a petition seeking a stay on the election and the appointment of a retired High Court judge to conduct the polls.