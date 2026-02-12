Madras HC refuses to stay TFPC election

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a petition seeking to restrain the conduct of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) election.
As the tenure of the office-bearers is set to expire in May, the elections for the 2026–2029 term is scheduled to be held on February 22, with retired High Court judge Justice S Rajeshwaran to serve as the election officer.
Alleging that the election had been announced in violation of the council's by-laws and that only four days' time was granted to file nominations, five council members, G Srinivasan, I John Max, P Ranjith Kumar, AK Michael, and SD Youvakandha Rao, filed a petition seeking a stay on the election and the appointment of a retired High Court judge to conduct the polls.
Denying the allegations, TFPC’s counsel submitted that the election was announced strictly in accordance with the bylaws, and added that the petitioners had participated in general body meetings and other proceedings but did not raise any objections at that time.
Moreover, four of the petitioners have themselves filed nominations, the counsel added. The council also pointed out that the same retired judge was the election office last time as well.
After hearing the submissions, Justice P Dhanapal observed that the election process had commenced and that the election officer had finalised the voters' list and announced the date of election.
Also, the petitioners were present during the annual general body meeting and all other meetings, but did not submit any objections either orally or in writing, the court said and dismissed the petition.