Madras HC refuses to quash case against VC of Periyar University

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the plea of R Jagannathan, the vice chancellor of the Periyar University, Salem seeking to quash a pending criminal case registered against him.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan after hearing the State and the petitioner, reserved his order, on Friday the judge pronounced the order dismissing the plea of the vice chancellor.

R Jagannathan moved the HC seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in an allegation of misappropriating the university’s fund by establishing the Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER).

According to the prosecution, the complainant Elangovan, the president of the Association of University Teachers, lodged a complaint against Jagannathan as he established the PUTER for his personal gains and used casteist slur against him for questioning about the alleged offense. Based on the complaint, the Salem police booked a case against Jagannathan under various sections of IPC and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) (SC/ST) Act, 1989.

It was also submitted that petitioner established the PUTER within the campus of the university without the permission of the State and the syndicate of the university.

He also assigned 2024 square feet of land to establish the PUTER which violates rule 9 of the Periyar University Act, said the State. The petitioner also entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with four private entities and transferred funds, submitted the State.