Madras HC refuses Seeman’s plea to club cases over remarks on Periyar

CHENNAI: Citing the lack of relevant materials in the petition, the Madras High Court dismissed the plea of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman to club all the cases booked against him for his controversial speech about Periyar.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, while dismissing the petition, held that Seeman’s petition is an omnibus motion – a single motion that combines different requests – seeking to club multiple criminal cases without disclosing crime numbers and impleading the police station concerned.

The judge wondered how could this court consider the request sought in the petition that lacks materials to show the cause of action for each criminal case and allegations in each case.

Seeman moved the petition alleging that nearly 50 criminal cases were booked against him in various police stations across the State for a single cause of action. Hence, he sought to club all the cases as a single case with one investigation officer to probe the case.

He also sought interim relief directing all the police stations where the cases were booked against him, not to issue summon orders to appear physically for the investigation.

Seeman made a controversial statement against Periyar and his ideology and views while addressing the media at Vadalur on January 8.

The statement received heavy backlash across the political spectrum alleging that Seeman defamed Periyar and his ideology with false allegations.

Following the uproar, the followers of Periyar from various districts registered cases against Seeman to take action for his alleged defaming speech.