Madras HC plea seeks CBI probe into irregularities in construction of 11 medical colleges in AIADMK regime

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras HC seeking a direction to order a CBI investigation into a complaint against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding alleged irregularities in the construction of 11 medical colleges during his tenure.

During the previous regime, medical colleges were constructed in 11 districts: Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Virudhunagar, Tirupur, Krishnagiri and The Nilgiris.

N Rajasekaran of Nannilam, Tiruvarur, had filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in July 2021, alleging that the colleges built during EPS’s tenure, who also held the Public Works Department portfolio, were not constructed in accordance with National Medical Commission norms and that irregularities had occurred in the project.

When he filed an earlier petition seeking action on his complaint, the police informed the court that an inquiry was under way. Recording this submission, the HC disposed of the petition.

Rajasekaran has now filed a fresh petition stating that even after five years, no action has been taken on his complaint and that a CBI investigation has become necessary.

“Although the DVAC claims to have initiated an inquiry, no conclusion had been reached. I’ve lost confidence in the State police,” he stated. “Since 60% of the funds for constructing the 11 medical colleges had come from the Union Government, the probe should be transferred to the CBI.”

He also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Government had issued an order withdrawing the general consent earlier granted to the CBI and other Central investigative agencies, and described the order as an obstruction to the administration of justice. The petition sought to quash the GO withdrawing consent for CBI investigations and to direct the CBI to register a case and investigate the complaint against EPS.

The case is expected to come up for hearing soon.