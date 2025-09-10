Madras HC petition challenges Nadigar Sangam term extension; fresh elections sought

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the resolution passed by the SS’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) to extend the tenure of its office-bearers by three years.

Actor Nassar has been serving as president since 2022, with actor Vishal as general secretary, actor Karthi as treasurer, and actors Poochi Murugan and Karunas as vice-presidents. With their tenure set to end on March 19 this year, the general committee on September 8, 2024, had voted to extend it by three more years, citing the ongoing construction of a new association building.

Member Nambirajan (79) moved the court, arguing that the extension violated the association’s bylaws and the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, and sought a direction to appoint a High Court judge as commissioner to conduct elections. He also requested that the current executive committee be restrained from making decisions until polls are held, Daily Thanthi reported.

Justice Dhanapal, hearing the matter, asked the counsel for the office-bearers why elections could not be held. The executives replied that they had no objection to elections but said the extension was approved unanimously to avoid disrupting the building project. They also pointed out that although elections were held in 2019, the present committee assumed office only in 2022 due to pending legal cases.

The case has been adjourned to September 15 for further arguments.