Madras HC orders Tambaram Commissioner's office to be vacated within two years
The State must clear outstanding dues of Rs 2.18 crore to the building owners by December 31, 2025, the court added.
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed that the Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office, currently functioning from a privately owned building, be vacated within two years.
According to a report from Thanthi TV, the court has also ordered an increase in the monthly rent for the premises from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.
