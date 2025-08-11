Madras HC orders Tambaram Commissioner's office to be vacated within two years

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed that the Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office, currently functioning from a privately owned building, be vacated within two years.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the court has also ordered an increase in the monthly rent for the premises from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.

The State must clear outstanding dues of Rs 2.18 crore to the building owners by December 31, 2025, the court added.