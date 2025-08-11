Begin typing your search...

    Madras HC orders Tambaram Commissioner's office to be vacated within two years

    The State must clear outstanding dues of Rs 2.18 crore to the building owners by December 31, 2025, the court added.

    11 Aug 2025
    CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed that the Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office, currently functioning from a privately owned building, be vacated within two years.

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, the court has also ordered an increase in the monthly rent for the premises from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.

    The State must clear outstanding dues of Rs 2.18 crore to the building owners by December 31, 2025, the court added.

