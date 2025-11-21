Madras HC orders interim ban on use of Ilaiyaraaja's pic on social media

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining the unauthorised use of music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s photograph on social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Ilaiyaraaja filed a petition seeking a direction to bar individuals and platforms from using his photograph, name, title or voice without permission. He also sought the removal of photographs already uploaded online and a direction to furnish details of revenue earned by using his image without authorisation.

The petition, filed against several YouTube channels, music companies including Sony, and major social media platforms, was heard by Justice N Senthilkumar.

Appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, senior counsel Prabakaran and counsel Saravanan submitted that several YouTube channels were generating revenue by altering and repurposing the composer’s photograph using artificial intelligence.

They argued that his image was being exploited commercially without consent and was also being used in memes and reels that occasionally carried defamatory remarks.

During the hearing, the judge asked what damage the composer suffered due to the use of his name or image. Counsel responded that Ilaiyaraaja’s personal rights were infringed and that unauthorised commercial use of his identity could not be permitted.

Accepting these submissions, the court granted an interim injunction restraining the unauthorised use of Ilaiyaraaja’s photograph on social media. The judge directed the respondents, including YouTube channels, to file their replies and adjourned the matter.