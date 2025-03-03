Madras HC orders attachment of Sivaji Ganesan's house to compensate non-payment of loan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued an order to attach Annai Illam, the house of popular late ace Tamil film actor Sivaji Ganesan, to compensate the non-payment of loan amount received by his grandson Dusshyant Ramkumar.

Justice Abdul Quddhose issued the attachment order while hearing the execution petition moved by Dhanabakkiam Enterprises seeking to execute the decree issued in his favour.

The judge also directed to communicate the attachment order to the sub registrar office concerned.

Dhanabakkiam Enterprises representing by Akshay Sarin claimed that he gave Rs 3.75 crore as loan to Eshan Productions representing by Dhussyanth and his wife Abirami, for the production of film 'Jagajala Killadi'.

However, the loan amount was not returned by Dusshyanth as promised, he alleged. Hence, the matter went for arbitration where, a decree was issued in favour of Akshay, to exploit all the rights, including OTT, of the film Jagajala Killadi. Further, the quantum of money to be returned was fixed as Rs.9.02 crore including 30 per cent of interest.

Since, the said film was not completed, he couldn't execute the arbitral decree, said Akshay.

Hence, he moved to Madras HC seeking to attach the property at Chevaliar Sivaji Ganesan road, T Nagar, from the share of Ram Kumar Ganesan, father of Dusshyanth.