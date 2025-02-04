Madras HC levies Rs 50K fine on jailed gangster Nagendran's wife for moving simultaneous pleas

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on notorious gangster Nagendran's wife for moving simultaneous petitions in the HC and the sessions court seeking proper medical treatment for her husband. Nagendran is the first accused in the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong.

On February 3, the principal sessions court had heard Nagendran's plea moved by his advocate Balaji as an urgent mentioning as his client's health had deteriorated and required urgent medical care. It was submitted that Nagendran had transplanted his liver at a private hospital in Chromepet, and he is presently serving life imprisonment in Vellore Central Prison.

Despite the doctors advising him not to travel frequently considering his health condition, he was being transported often to and from Vellore prison and sessions court in Chennai, causing his condition to deteriorate, the counsel submitted.

It was also submitted that 50 per cent of his kidney was damaged as he was denied periodical monitoring and immunosuppressive medication by the prison authorities, which is essential for him.

On January 28, Nagendran was diagnosed with jaundice at a private hospital in Vellore, said the advocate. Hence, it was sought to transfer him to the hospital in Chromepet for proper medical care. However, the government objected to the transfer request and submitted that he received adequate care in Vellore.

After the submission the matter was posted to Tuesday for issuing orders.

