Madras HC issues notice to TCCL over violation of TRAI guidelines

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued notice to Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Limited (TCCL) in a petition filed by iHorse Pictures alleging violation of the guidelines laid down by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Justice Senthilkumar Ramanoorthy heard the petition moved by Kaundeya, owner of iHorse Pictures, seeking to cancel the rights of Tamil Nadu cable TV operators and Multi-System Operators (MSOs).

According to the applicant, his company holds licensing and distribution rights for audio and video content, including films and devotional songs, from SPI Music (Think Music), Sony Music, Saregama, and Best Audio.

However, many local cable TV channels, operating under 14 major MSOs in Tamil Nadu, have been broadcasting content owned by SPI Music (Think Music), Sony Music, Saregama, and Best Audio without proper authorisation and in direct violation of TRAI guidelines and Cable Network Regulations, he alleged.

Despite a legal notice sent, the MSOs have failed to respond or rectify the situation, alleged the applicant. Advocate Vijayan Subramaniyan, representing iHorse Pictures, submitted that over 700 cable TV channels across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are unlawfully broadcasting copyrighted content without obtaining proper and necessary licence.

The cable tv operators are causing damage to the rights of the applicant, said the advocate and sought Rs. 50 lakhs for the alleged damage from a local television channel operating out of Anna Nagar, Chennai, for unauthorised usage of licensed song videos without prior approval.

The case has been posted to June 9 for further hearing.