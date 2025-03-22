Madras HC issues bailable warrant against Chengalpattu collector

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued A bailable warrant against the district collector of Chengalpattu for repeatedly flouting the court order.

Justice MS Ramesh issued the bailable warrant against S Arunraj, the collector of Chengalpattu as he failed to appear before the court in compliance with the earlier order.

It was submitted that the petitioner Rajagiri's father who worked as a village assistant in Anaikundram, Madhuranthagam taluk died while on duty in July 2001.

Later, the petitioner's mother moved an application seeking compensation employment, which was denied on the ground that a ban was imposed by the government not to appoint anyone under compassionate grounds from November 2001 to February 2006.

After the ban was lifted the petitioner, who reached age 18, moved an application seeking a compensation job, which was rejected by the authority as it was filed belatedly.

In 2018, a division bench of the High Court rejected the stand of the State and directed to consider the petitioner's application and pass an appropriate order.

Despite the court order, the Chengalpattu collector rejected the application stating it was filed three years late and his family is not in financial crisis.

Hence, the petitioner moved another petition in the High Court, challenging the order issued by the collector in 2022.

The court wondered that without conducting any inquiry and giving any opportunity to the petitioner how the collector concluded that his family was not in financial distress.

The special government pleader A Selvandran submitted that the petitioner's family was facing a financial crisis. After the submission, the court directed the collector to appoint the petitioner to an appropriate post.

Despite that the petitioner was not given any job, hence, he filed a contempt petition. Upon hearing the petition, Justice MS Ramesh directed the Chengalpattu collector to physically appear before the court on March 21. As the collector failed to appear per the order, the judge issued a bailable warrant against the collector.