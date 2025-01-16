Madras HC grants bail to youth held under POCSO for taking minor girlfriend on trip

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted bail to a 21-year-old youth, who was arrested under POCSO case after he took his minor girlfriend for a day out, as he didn't commit any sexual harassment.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira granted bail to the accused on the condition of depositing Rs 15,000 in the account of the additional Mahila Court, Salem, and report to the Flower Bazaar police station daily until further orders.

The judge also directed the trial court to initiate appropriate action against the petitioner if he breached the bail conditions.

The petitioner, Silambarasan, a 21 year-old, was arrested for taking his minor girlfriend on a trip.

They befriended each other via the messaging platform Snapchat and decided to meet in person.

The girl left her home without her parents' knowledge and reached Chennai to meet the youth. The petitioner then took her on a trip.

In the meanwhile, the parents of the girl lodged a complaint in all women police station in Ammapet, after the girl went missing.

Later on that day, the girl telephoned her parents and informed that she went on her own wish to meet him.

However, the police registered a case against the petitioner under section 87 (kidnapping a woman) and 351(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 7 and 8 of Pocso act 2012.

Aggrieved by the registration of the case, the petitioner moved HC seeking bail as he didn't commit any sexual harassment.