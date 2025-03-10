Madras HC grants bail to cops involved in extortion cases

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted bail to two police officers including a sub inspector who were booked for extortion cases by Chennai police.

Justice Sunder Mohan held that the two accused Sunny Lloyd, sub inspector and T Rajasingh special sub inspector are entitled for bail on parity as three other accused were already released on bail.

The judge granted the bail to the accused persons with a condition to appear before the police station concerned daily until further orders.

It was reported that with the tip off from Sunny Lloyd and Rajasingh, on December 11, three officers from income tax department, Pradeep, Prabhu and Dhamodharan, intercepted a person, Thamim Ansari, who was carrying Rs 40 lakh cash.

Later, the IT officers took Thamim into their car and threatened him and extorted Rs.15 lakhs, allegedly.

The crime was revealed by Sunny Lloyd, who was arrested in another extortion case along with all other accused, during the investigation.

Hence, on February 4, Thousand lights police booked case against all the accused under Section 126(2), 127(2), 239, 240, 199, 256, 316(5), 314, 318(2), 308(3), 351(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The bail plea was moved by Sunny Lloyd and Rajasingh. The counsel on behalf the accused submitted that merely based on the statements of the other accused the police arrested the petitioners, they couldn't find any victim to substantiate their case.

Additional public prosecutor Arul Joseph objected the bail and submitted that the petitioners are the main accused in the case, based on their information only the extortion took place.

Further, the investigation revealed that they involved in eight similar offences, hence they should not be granted bail, said public prosecutor.