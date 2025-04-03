Madras HC directs State to file reply on removing Tambaram zone 3 chairman

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to file a counter to the petition preferred challenging the removal of the Zone 3 chairman of Tambaram City Municipal Corporation.

Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the petition moved by the removed zonal chairman C Jaya Pradeep challenging the order passed by the secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department.

On March 27, four local body representatives were sacked by the order of the secretary of the MAWS department for abusing powers. It was submitted that the order removing Jaya Pradeep was preceded by a no-confidence motion against him alleging several discrepancies.

It was alleged that Jaya Pradeep exploited his position by acting arbitrarily without council members' consent, allocated the contract to selected parties for personal gain and also committed malfunction in tender proceedings.

However, he denied the allegations and said the authorities committed the malfunctions and blamed him. He also alleged that the allegations were levelled against him by his political rivals with malicious intentions and submitted that he is facing death threats from his rivals.

The MAWS issued a show cause notice to the petitioner on March 5 after getting complaints about him, under the provision of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1988. Subsequently, he was removed from his office. He challenged the order alleging he was removed hastily without following the mandate articulated in section 52 (1) a, b and c of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1988.

After hearing the matter, the judge directed the State to file a counter to the petition and posted the matter to April 21.