Madras HC denies compensation to Puthiya Tamilagam, orders change in rally permission rules

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to order the State to grant compensation to Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) for having allegedly suffered due to the police denying permission for their rally at the eleventh hour.

Since the city police denied the permission before the rally could commence, the party is not entitled for compensation, Justice P Velmurugan held.

He also directed the State to amend the Madras City Police Act, 1988, by increasing the prior representation period from 5 to 10 days for seeking permission to hold a rally, road roko, demonstration, or agitation.

The authorities who receive the representation must dispose of it within 48 hours, the judge wrote, while dismissing a petition moved by Puthiya Tamilagam founder K Krishnasamy, seeking to quash the order denying permission to hold the permitted rally and direct the State to provide Rs 1 crore as compensation for the loss incurred to the party.

The judge also quashed the criminal cases filed against the party members for holding the rally despite denial of permission.

On November 7, 2024, the Puthiya Tamilagam was allowed to hold a rally demanding the State to scrap 3 percent internal reservation for the Arunthathiyar community within Scheduled Caste and meet the State Governor to submit a memorandum of demands.

But a day before the scheduled rally, on November 6, the police had denied permission for the rally, citing law and order issues. However, as the party still held the rally, the police arrested several hundreds of party cadres including Krishnasamy.

Krishnasamy contended that the party suffered a huge money loss since the permission was cancelled the night before as several hundreds of party members were already en route to Chennai from different parts of the State to attend the rally.

He also alleged that the police were discriminating against parties other than the ruling DMK and its allies, wondering how the DMK who had announced a protest march against Governor RN Ravi just a day before the event had received police permission the next day.