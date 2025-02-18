Madras HC closes case on Marina Loop Road encroachments

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court closed the suo motu proceedings initiated after finding that the Loop Road near Marina beach was encroached by fish sellers, as the State government had constructed a complex to sell the fish.

Ensure free flow of traffic on Loop Road from Light House to Foreshore Estate. If any encroachments or temporary establishments are found to sell fish, remove them for public interest, observed a division bench of Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice AD Jagadish Chandira.

“Till now, traffic chaos is common on Loop Road as some riders park their vehicle on the road. During peak hour, anyone can see the traffic congestion. It’s high time the State takes steps to ensure travelling on Loop Road is seamless, as it’s the only road to reach Santhome and other remaining areas,” said the bench, and directed the police and Corporation to ensure free flow of traffic.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran for the Corporation submitted that on August 12, 2024, the complex constructed to accommodate fish sellers was officially inaugurated. He also submitted that shops were allotted to 356 fish sellers, tokens were issued to them, and the process will be completed within two weeks.

The court also directed the State to regulate the fish stalls and evict the encroachers expeditiously for the paramount interest of the public.