PMLA case: Madras HC asks ED to file counter to drug 'kingpin' Jaffer Sadiq's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file a counter to the bail pleas of alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and his brother in a money laundering case.

On Thursday, Justice Sunder Mohan heard the bail pleas of Jaffer Sadiq and his brother Mohammed Saleem.

Special public prosecutor N Ramesh took notice on behalf of ED and senior counsel Abudu Kumar Rajaratnam represented both the brothers.

After perusing the bail pleas, the judge directed the ED to file a counter to the petitions and posted the matter to February 21 for further proceedings.

On March 9, 2024, the Delhi unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Jaffer, who was deputy organiser of the DMK's NRI wing (Chennai West), for his alleged key role in the trafficking of pseudoephedrine to international drug markets including Australia and New Zealand. Later, the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Jaffer alleging a money laundering offence connected to the drug trafficking case. The ED also booked Mohammed Saleem, brother of Jaffer, in the money laundering case.

In his bail plea, Jaffer submitted that the enforcement agency had failed to prove the prima facie case and evidence against him and his brother under the PMLA. The agency also failed to quantify proceeds of crime, which is quintessential for an offence of money laundering as held by the Supreme Court, said the petitioner.

The ED also failed to provide any evidence to prove that he was in possession of such proceeds of crime, hence it failed to prove the case with tangible and credible evidence, Jaffer alleged. Since he has been imprisoned for more than 200 days, he sought bail.

It may be noted that Jaffer's earlier two bail pleas were unsuccessful as a sessions court in the city had dismissed his petition and the Madras High Court had recused from hearing his case.

