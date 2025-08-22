Madras day: Madras’s old charm revived by AI documentary

CHENNAI: To give a fitting tribute to the city on Madras Day, filmmaker Ramesh Yanthra released his latest micro-documentary, Madras: The Connecting Thread. Presented by Million Dollar Studio, the documentary stands out with its concept of recreating the old charm of Madras using AI-generated visuals.

Ramesh Yanthra, who is known for his documentary on Gudiyam Caves, tells DT Next, “Madras is not just a city; it is a sacred thread that ties together our identities and dreams. This film is my tribute to the timeless spirit of Madras. While working on the Gudiyam documentary, I came across various personalities who resided in the city but are comparatively unknown. That intrigued me, and I started my research two years ago.”

He also adds that a full-fledged documentary on the forgotten icons, who shaped Madras, will be released in the future.

Meanwhile, Ramesh’s debut film, Tractor, received critical acclaim for its story of reflecting the lives of farmers.