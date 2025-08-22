Madras Day: It's a home away from home

CHENNAI: For many, Madras is more than just a city - it's a canvas of opportunities, a melting pot of cultures, and a haven that offers a new lease on life. People from all corners of the country have flocked to this bustling-yet-serene metropolis in search of livelihood, only to find something more profound - an emotional connection that runs deep. From the aroma of filter coffee to the rhythm of Carnatic music, from the vibrant colours of the Kapaleeswarar temple to the golden hues of Marina Beach, Madras has a way of weaving itself into the hearts of those who come here to chase their dreams.

‘Where strangers become family’

On the brink of poverty, we moved to Madras in 1994 from Karnataka. The days in our village were filled with starvation, pain, and tears. Though we didn’t earn much, after coming to this city, we never starved for food. The lanes near Central Railway Station were our home for a brief period of time. They say, ‘Vandhorai vazhavaikkum Chennai’, and that’s absolutely true. Not just our livelihood, but even the way we see people has changed completely. In our village, we had our relatives nearby. But here, neighbours became our sisters, brothers, uncles, and aunts. All these, without a tinge of differences because of religion or caste. There might be a ton of negatives about Chennai, then the warmth of the people here cannot be found anywhere else.

Venkatesan, auto rickshaw driver

‘Gracefully embraced my struggles’

I belong to a conservative family on the traditional streets of Madurai. I was married at a very young age. I shifted to Madras with my husband and two sons four decades ago. Due to an unfortunate incident, I lost my entire family in an accident, and was left to survive alone in the city. But what I witnessed here boosted my confidence. I saw many women, single-handedly taking care of their families, abandoned elderly people working hard to earn their living, and ambitious children who were not deterred by the plight of poverty and were determined to achieve big. That motivated me to make a small space for myself in this city of emotions. 30 years now, I have been running a vegetable and flower shop in Mogappair, meeting my end expenses through that. Madras helped me to rediscover myself, which wouldn’t have been possible in other places.

Jagathambal, flower vendor

‘Madras is as special to me as my mom’

Padi, a growing neighbourhood in the city, witnessed the transformation of my life from the start till now. My elder brother was the sole breadwinner, and I was studying hard for a better future. I have etched my name in more than three degrees and conducted research about Siddha medicine. What Madras has given me and my family cannot be expressed through words. The resilience, the spirit of people, bustling yet laid-back life, and a treasure trove of opportunities make the city what it is now. If someone asks me what Chennai means to me, it is like my second mother. Never in my life would I want to shift to other places, and not even to my native place in Tiruvannamalai.

Annamalai, herbal juice seller

‘Found real happiness here’

I am a 50-year-old migrant worker, who works as a helper woman in the city. It’s been four years since I came here to save for my daughter’s wedding. Being a woman and shifting to another place without any means is not as easy as it sounds. But Chennai made it easy for me. Even strangers here always carry a wholesome smile that lightens our burden for some time. I am grateful to the city for easing my life, not just financially but also emotionally. The beauty of Chennai lies not in the geographic location or the majestic buildings. It is the people who make this coastal city more beautiful, and rightly said, it is the city of and for people.

Chittamma, migrant worker