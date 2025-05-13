Madras-Australia university to launch blended BSc courses

CHENNAI: University of Madras has tied up with Melbourne University to offer blended undergraduate BSc courses in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for 2025. A “BSc Blended” degree, offered to the students as a three-year programme, integrates core sciences (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) into a common curriculum for the first two years.

Subsequently, students specialize in one of these areas during their third year, the University said. This approach emphasises a multidisciplinary foundation in Science before allowing for focused study in a chosen area.

The University of Madras, in its notification, said that candidates who have completed plus two with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics will be eligible to apply for the blended undergraduate course.