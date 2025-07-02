M Aarthi becomes MD of TN textbook corporation

CHENNAI: M Aarthi, the additional secretary of the Deputy Chief Minister, has been given additional charge as the managing director of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC) under the Department of School Education.

The appointment was made as per the recent direction of Chief Secretary N Muruganandam.

P Shankar, who held the post of MD, TNTESC, was transferred and posted as the higher education secretary on June 23.

Following this, M Aarthi had been given the additional charge. Besides being the additional secretary of Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aarthi also holds the position of additional state project director (Samagra Shiksha) within the school education department.