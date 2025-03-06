Lulu Mall to open in Shenoy Nagar, Central Metro stations in May

CHENNAI: As a way of bringing in more revenue to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), and also entertainment and leisure to the public, LuLu Mall will be opened in May in two Metro stations – Shenoy Nagar and Central.

Currently, the work for opening up the facility at the two locations are underway. CMRL has handed over the contract for the same to Grace Service.

Meanwhile, the work at Wimco Nagar Metro station is currently underway and is also likely to be opened in the span of three to four months, stated CMRL officials.

Speaking to DT Next, G Charles Vasanthakumar of Grace Service, said, “At both Metro stations, facilities such as food courts, popular textile outlets and other enterprises will come up. However, Shenoy Nagar Metro station will entail a miniplex, accommodating as per as 600 viewers. It will play recent movies like other regular theatres in the city. With decent seating and comfortable parking, we expect good turnout.”

The hypermarket in Shenoy Nagar will be operational in the basement in the area of over 1 lakh sq ft.

The one in Central Metro station will come up in 40,000 sq ft and at Wimco Nagar Metro, it’s on 60,000 sq ft. “With enough parking facilities and the prominence of the place, we expect the ridership to further surge after LuLu hypermarket materializes,” noted a CMRL official.

Besides garnering revenue through transit service in phase I and extension, CMRL has been keen on acquiring more revenue through various Transit Oriented Development (TOD). For the same, CMRL also established a company called Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML).

As part of this, CMAML has also been involved in property development in various locations, including Broadway, Tiruvottiyur and more.