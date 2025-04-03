Lucknow-Chennai train service to run as per schedule; Check details

CHENNAI: The Northern Railway has notified the restoration of services of Train 16094 Lucknow-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express due to reduction in block hours.

The train scheduled to leave Lucknow at 4.20 pm on April 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24 and 28 will run as per schedule. A press note said that the earlier notified rescheduling of train service is cancelled.