Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, light showers likely in Chennai

CHENNAI: A low pressure area has developed over northwest Bay of Bengal under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation that formed on Monday over the northeast Bay and adjoining Myanmar coast, according to the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system, which persisted over the same region at noon today, is expected to become more marked in the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards across Odisha thereafter.

For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the weather department has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places on September 2 and 3. Strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places.

Chennai city and its neighbourhood are expected to experience partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow. One or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may occur in some areas. Maximum temperature will hover around 34-35°C and minimum around 27-28°C.