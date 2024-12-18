Low-pressure area intensifies over Bay of Bengal, Chennai braces for heavy rain on Dec 18

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened and is expected to move in a northwesterly direction towards the northeast and south Andhra coast in the next 24 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

As a result, heavy rainfall is forecasted for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts on December 18, added Thanthi TV report.

The department has also predicted less chance of rains in Tamil Nadu from December 20.