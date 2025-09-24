Low-cost food counters vanish from MGR Central

CHENNAI: The Janata Khana meal counters, announced by Indian Railways back in 2024 on the verge of Lok Sabha elections to provide hygienic yet affordable food for passengers on the platforms, has now been vanished at MGR Chennai Central station, despite official claims that the scheme covers major stations across the country.

Run through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the scheme gained much prominence on social media where people were posting videos praising quality food being offered at around Rs 20.

Unlike earlier low-cost initiatives, these counters were to be located directly on the platforms near general coach halts, so passengers could quickly access them without leaving their coaches or walking across the station. It was targeted mainly at passengers travelling in unreserved general coaches.

Meals priced at Rs 15-20 such as seven pooris or small packs of tamarind, lemon or curd rice were standardised across counters, with a Rs 50 ‘snack meal’ also available.

This marked a shift from the older Jan Ahaar cafeterias and refreshment rooms introduced more than a decade ago. These are still functioning providing a variety rice, veg meals at Rs 50 along with a host of veg and non-veg menus with higher costs.

Those were larger, sit-down or takeaway outlets located within stations, offering low-cost thalis but often requiring passengers to step out of the platforms. Given the festival rush, ever increasing footfall of passengers, the 2024 rollout was pitched as a more practical version of the same idea with smaller menus, and direct placement where general-class passengers board.

Across India, IRCTC has said that more than 100 stations now host these counters. In the Southern Railway zone too, officials had announced the introduction of the facility at select stations, including Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Arakkonam and Chengalpattu.

However, passengers at Central station claim that no such counters are present on the platforms. When contacted, Southern Railway officials either said they were unaware of the counters or directed passengers to the larger IRCTC refreshment rooms and catering stalls inside the station premises. It remains unclear whether these were discontinued or temporarily halted.