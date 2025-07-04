Low-cost canteens in Kilambakkam, new bus stands: Minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister PK Sekarbabu, who is also the chairperson of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), assured that low-cost canteens would be set up in Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, and also the upcoming bus terminals in Kuthambakkam, Chengalpattu, Avadi, and Mahabalipuram.

Speaking to media persons, Sekarbabu said measures have been taken to open low-cost canteens at the new bus stands. "Entrepreneurs have been approached and the feasibility of opening the canteens is being looked into. The demands will be fulfilled," he assured.

Speaking about the Mahabalipuram bus stand, the minister said permissions have been obtained from ASI, and the works would be completed by January 2026.