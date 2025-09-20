Lost and found office inaugurated at Chennai Central Metro

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at improving commuter convenience, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has inaugurated a centralized Lost and Found Office at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran Central Metro Station.

The facility was inaugurated by Manoj Goyal, Director (System & Operations), in the presence of Gopinath Mallaya, Chief Advisor (O&M), S Satheesh Prabhu, General Manager (O&M), along with senior officials and staff from the Operations & Systems Department.

Until now, passengers could retrieve lost belongings through individual stations. CMRL said 74% of such items had already been returned to their owners. With the new centralized office, commuters will have a single dedicated point to recover lost items more easily.

CMRL has advised passengers to safeguard their belongings while travelling, adding that it cannot be held responsible for loss of personal items. However, the new facility is expected to ensure quicker redressal and a seamless passenger experience.

For lost and found queries, passengers can reach out via email at LFO@cmrl.in or through the official website at chennaimetrorail.org/lost-and-found-enquiry.