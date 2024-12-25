Long weekend rush: Traffic chokes flyover in Villupuram as Chennaiites head out of town

Begin typing your search...

    Vehicular traffic was choc-a-bloc on the one-way Jankipuram flyover in Villupuram, which was exacerbated by ongoing repair work

    25 Dec 2024 7:33 PM IST
    Representative Image (Thanthi tv)

    CHENNAI: In view of the Christmas holiday and the subsequent long weekend ahead of New Year, residents of Chennai have started travelling to southern districts, causing heavy traffic congestion.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, vehicular traffic was choc-a-bloc on the one-way Jankipuram flyover in Villupuram, which was exacerbated by ongoing repair work.

