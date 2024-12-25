Begin typing your search...
Long weekend rush: Traffic chokes flyover in Villupuram as Chennaiites head out of town
Vehicular traffic was choc-a-bloc on the one-way Jankipuram flyover in Villupuram, which was exacerbated by ongoing repair work
CHENNAI: In view of the Christmas holiday and the subsequent long weekend ahead of New Year, residents of Chennai have started travelling to southern districts, causing heavy traffic congestion.
According to a Thanthi TV report, vehicular traffic was choc-a-bloc on the one-way Jankipuram flyover in Villupuram, which was exacerbated by ongoing repair work.
