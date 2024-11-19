Long queues outside lifts in Chennai Rajiv Gandhi GH distress out-patients

CHENNAI: The out-patient block at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) receives thousands of cases every day but accessing other floors of the block remains a challenge due to long queues outside the lifts.

There are four lifts at the hospital but they are not enough given the footfall at the hospital on a daily basis.

While there are other lifts for doctors, senior residents and interns, additional lifts are needed for patients. “I visit RGGGH every month with my mom for her check-up. The long queues outside lifts are common. After waiting for a long time, some climb the stairs to the top floors. Only about 10-12 people can take the lift at a time, and with such a huge crowd each day, RGGGH needs more lifts,” said Joel Shelton, an attendant of a patient.

Visitors to the hospital pointed out that at least elderly patients should be given priority or a separate lift facility for them.

“During the OP hours, doctors and interns do not come to the ground floor until the OP duty is over. But patients keep coming in until 12 pm. An exception can be made for patients during these hours as it would reduce the long queues outside the lifts,” said another patient at the hospital.

Dean of the hospital Dr E Theranirajan said, “There are four lifts for patients and only one for doctors.” Another senior official from the health department added, “If the OP load is more and the need for additional lifts is assessed, it will be provided.”