Long con: Gang pays salary, increment for 'govt job' for 2 yrs, cheats man of Rs 26 lakh

CHENNAI: In an elaborate con, a three-member gang took several lakhs from a government job aspirant and paid him a monthly salary of Rs 42,000 for a year for his ‘work’ as Chennai Corporation Conservancy Inspector and took more money, promising expedited promotions. Police investigations revealed that the gang had cheated at least 23 persons and amassed over Rs 1.35 crore.

For over a year, the victim, R Venkatachalam, unaware of his plight, inspected garbage bins in his assigned area and promptly sent photographs of the bins to his supervisor (one of the accused) as part of his ‘work assignment’.

Police said that the con began early in 2013 when Venkakatachalam’s neighbour introduced him to one of the accused, Jayachandran, who claimed that he could get him a job in Greater Chennai Corporation for Rs 12 lakh. After receiving the money in three instalments, he introduced Venkatachalam to his accomplice, Jothisha, and told him that she’ll be his supervisor and would train him.

Venkatachalam was given a bogus ID card, work appointment order and other documents. Between August 2023 till July 2024, Venkatachalam reported to his ‘government job’ and inspected garbage bins in his ‘assigned’ wards and sent photographs in an app that the gang gave him.

After July 2024, Jothisha again approached him and told him that a higher post was available for Rs 4 lakh, and Venkatachalam arranged for that too. From October 2024 till March 2025, he ‘worked’ in the upgraded post and received Rs 56,000 every month.

Jothisha then told him that the post of ‘Assistant Commissioner’ could be availed for Rs 10 lakh more, and the victim obliged. However, when Venakatachalam did not receive his ‘incremented salary’, he contacted them. Since they gave evasive replies, he approached the GCC headquarters and learnt that the appointment order and the ID card he was given were forged.

Based on a complaint, Periamet police registered a case and arrested I Jothisha (28) and her accomplices, V Revathi (45) and R Jayachandran (42) from Chintadripet. Preliminary investigations revealed that Jothisha and another accomplice roamed around with fake ID cards claiming to be Corporation officials and had cheated several aspirants.

While Venkatachalam ended up losing Rs 26 lakh, investigations have revealed that they had cheated 23 persons using similar modus operandi.