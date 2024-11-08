Long baggage delays at Chennai International Airport frustrates passengers

CHENNAI: Passengers arriving at Chennai International Airport, especially from destinations like Dubai, are facing long delays in receiving their luggage.

Baggage reportedly takes over an hour to reach the conveyor belt, leading to significant inconvenience.

On Friday morning, passengers on a Dubai flight waited over an hour for their baggage, resulting in heated exchanges with airport staff.

Such delays have become common, particularly for flights arriving from Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Unlike other airports where baggage is usually ready by the time passengers clear customs, Chennai’s international passengers often endure prolonged waits.

After immigration, passengers frequently wait for extended periods at the baggage claim, especially for flights from Dubai.

While baggage handling delays are partly responsible, customs screenings also contribute.

Customs officials scan around 700 to 800 bags per flight from certain international destinations, which can slow down the process.

Officials suggest that increasing the number of customs staff could help speed up baggage delivery.

Chennai Airport officials cited multiple flights landing simultaneously in the early morning as a cause of these issues.

They assured passengers that steps are being taken to address the problem and reduce delays, though passengers have expressed ongoing frustration, noting that such prolonged waits are uncommon at other airports.