Liquor-laced Rail Neer? Passengers allege alcohol smell, lodge complaint

CHENNAI: Passengers who recently journeyed on the Chennai Central - Bengaluru Lalbagh Express have complained that the 'Rail Neer' (drinking water) provided on the train smelt of alcohol.

According to a Thanthi TV report, over 20 passengers have lodged formal complaints in IRCTC's complaint book about the alleged alcohol-laced rail water, urging the authorities to investigate and take appropriate action.

Many of them, especially parents traveling with their children, are concerned that drinking the' Rail Neer' might affect their health.

'Rail Neer' is a packaged drinking water brand launched by the IRCTC for rail commuters. The water is processed, purified and bottled at state-of-the-art plants.