Limited bus services trouble Chengalpattu commuters travelling beyond Tambaram

CHENNAI: The daily commuters from Chengalpattu to Chennai face immense challenges with the public transportation system, especially with no direct buses available past Tambaram.

Earlier, public transport buses connected Chengalpattu directly to key city areas like Guindy, Pallavaram, Hastinapuram,and T Nagar.

However, at present the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) operates buses only up to Tambaram, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

This change is forcing a multitude of passengers to depend on several modes of transport to get to work, which adds to their total time and expense.

With a large number of residents depending on public transport for daily travel, the public has urged authorities to reinstate direct bus services connecting Chengalpattu to areas beyond Tambaram to ease their commute.