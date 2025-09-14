Light to moderate showers likely in Chennai, adjacent districts over next few days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) reported that Chennai experienced a wet weekend, as significant rainfall lashed several parts of the city on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The maximum amount of rainfall was recorded in Parrys with 11 cm, followed by Kolathur with 9 cm and Perambur with 8 cm.

The RMC has forecast that city residents may continue to see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur in some areas on Monday.

Deputy Director General RMC Chennai, B Geetha, told DT Next, “The cyclonic circulation associated with a low-pressure area is common in September. Similar rainfall and light to moderate showers are expected in the next couple of days in the city. Moderate rain to heavy rain is expected in the northern and northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.”

The RMC data revealed that areas like Tondiarpet, Wimco Nagar, Korattur, Kasimedu, Gummidipoondi, and Cholavaram received 6 cm of rainfall each. Korattur, Manali, Ayanavaram Taluk Office, Anna Nagar West, Red Hills received more than 4 cm.

On September 17 and 18, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Perambalur, and Mayiladuthurai districts and Puducherry, said the weather bulletin.

Maximum temperatures were above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry areas. Palayamkottai recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.0 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu, and Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius in the plains of Tamil Nadu.