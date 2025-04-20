Light and legacy: Tracing the roots of modern art in Madras

CHENNAI: Celebrating the evolution of modern art in Madras, Ashvita’s ongoing exhibition highlights the trend of plein air painting in watercolours across India during the 1930s and 40s. The show presents this narrative through the lens of the Madras School.

Titled Light and Legacy: Pre-modern Art and Plein Air Painting in Madras, the exhibition showcases works by renowned artists such as DP Roy Chowdhury, KCS Paniker, S Dhanapal, and GD Paulraj, alongside early Bengal School artists including Abanindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, and Nandalal Bose. Discussing the significance of the event, Ashvin E. Rajagopalan, director of Ashvita’s, says, “Hardly anyone has examined the tradition of watercolour landscape painting from pre-modern Madras before the formal engagement with modern art. This is the first time a show brings all these elements together.”

The exhibition highlights the foundational elements of the Madras Art Movement, featuring rare and evocative works that demonstrate mastery of line and watercolour technique, while also reflecting the broader influence of modernism. “The Madras Art Movement is not just about the past; it continues to evolve. The movement comprises many phases. What we are currently showcasing is pre-modern art. We also have the Cholamandel modern art movement and other ongoing modern art movements,” he explains.

He adds that modernism in the Madras School has largely focused on the rural landscapes of South India and that the movement is now transitioning into its contemporary phase.

The exhibition is on view until today at Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights West, from 11 am to 7 pm.