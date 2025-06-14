Letters, time, old memories: Dads reflect on the perfect Father’s Day

CHENNAI: When French writer and journalist Emile Gaboriau said, “A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely,” he captured the quiet strength and support that defined fatherhood. Fathers often play the role of protector, guide, and friend, expecting little in return but giving everything they have. As we prepare to celebrate International Father’s Day on June 15, we reached out to a few fathers to hear their thoughts: Are they hoping for any gifts from their children, whether heartfelt gestures or something tangible? Though many were initially hesitant to share, they eventually opened up their hearts, revealing quiet dreams and the simple joys of being a dad.

Just time with family

For Chef Senguttuvan Subburathina, nothing compares to the joy of being surrounded by his children. “My daughter, who lives in the US, is visiting India right now with her kids. We’re making the most of it - travelling, visiting temples and relatives. That’s the kind of gift I treasure. Just time with family,” he says. Before ending the call, he chuckles and adds, “Well, I wouldn’t mind a flower bouquet with a handwritten note from my children this Father’s Day. That would be lovely.”

Senguttuvan Subburathina poses with his daughter and the sourdough zucchini chocolate cake he baked for her birthday a couple of days ago

Revisiting a life well lived

Lt Gen Jagdish Chander, 81, tells DT Next that fathers don’t look for material gifts; instead, what they truly long for are greetings, warmth, and togetherness. But with a little prodding, he opens up with a quiet smile. “I served in many parts of India during my career. Now, I would love to revisit those places with my children - it would be a beautiful journey down memory lane. I also remember a childhood trip when I was nine. I visited Rameswaram with my father. I wouldn’t mind going back there again, this time with my sons and their families.”

Lt Gen Jagdish Chander with his family.jpeg

Practical gifts and spiritual gratitude

Hari Krishnan, who works as a senior GM, offers a mix of practicality and sentiment. “Kids can gift travel vouchers to their parents - let them pick a place they’ve never been to. It makes for a thoughtful and flexible present. Also, at our age, there are useful things we need, especially for health and wellness, but they’re usually expensive. We won’t spend on them ourselves, but if our children do, it means a lot.” And what would he personally like? “A special pooja at a temple. As a mark of gratitude for everything life has given me - that would be my perfect Father’s Day gift.”

Hari Krishnan with his two daughters

Connection over distance

Vinoo Varkey, a general insurance consultant, says he doesn’t ask for much, just a connection that stays strong across borders. “My only wish is that my daughter, who’s settled in the US, keeps in touch and visits us once a year. She comes twice a year, and for that, I’m truly grateful. My wife and I count down the days to her visits. We cherish that time with her in Chennai,” he shares.

Vinoo Varkey with daughter

A culture of sacrifice

According to Kalidhas Mahadevan, celebrating occasions like Father’s Day is relatively new to our culture, but one he has grown to appreciate. “When I think of the father-child relationship, the first thing that comes to mind is Thirukkural - nothing explains a father's duties better. It may sound cliché, but it’s true. Another powerful example was from the Ramayana, when Bharata visited Rama in Chitrakoot to bring him back to Ayodhya. During their conversation, Bharata announced King Dasaratha’s death. Rama, devastated, said, ‘Our father knew I would return after 14 years, yet he couldn’t bear the separation and passed away. I know I will never see him again, and yet I live on.’ What parents do for their children can never be fully repaid. This remains true even today. Ours is a culture of sacrifice, and that cycle continues. Parents don’t expect anything in return - just love, affection, and a sense of being relevant in their children’s lives. I’m no exception,” shares Kalidhas, founder of an education consultancy.

